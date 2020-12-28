House set for override vote on Trump’s defense bill veto

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House is set to vote on an override of President Donald Trump’s veto of a defense policy bill. If approved by two-thirds of the House and Senate, the override would be the first of Trump’s presidency. Trump rejected the defense bill last week, saying it failed to limit social media companies he claims were biased against him during his failed reelection campaign. Trump also opposes language that allows for the renaming of military bases that honor Confederate leaders. The bill affirms 3% pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes $740 billion in military programs and construction and has broad bipartisan support in Congress.