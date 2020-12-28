Iran says Pfizer vaccine batch expected from US benefactors

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says that an unidentified group of U.S.-based philanthropists plans to send 150,000 of doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Iran in the coming weeks. The Monday news report cited Iran’s Red Crescent director as saying the benefactors are expected to send the first batch of Pfizer vaccines by Jan. 19. Officials have previously indicated that the Pfizer vaccine, which must be shipped and stored at ultracold temperatures, would not be logistically feasible. Iran has signed up for COVAX, an international program designed to distribute coronavirus vaccines to participating countries regardless of their wealth. The report comes as officials allege that American sanctions will hamper the country’s inoculation efforts.