Madison man accused of murdering sister ordered to stand trial

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man accused of murdering his sister appeared in Dane County court Monday and was told to stand trial.

Joseph Green, 57, appeared for his preliminary hearing Monday morning, according to online court records.

The court entered a not guilty plea on Joseph's behalf after he stood mute on the murder charge against him. The judge then ordered him bound over for trial.

Authorities charged Joseph with murdering his older sister, Sheila Green on Christmas Eve, 2019. Police say Joseph shot her 15 times at a home on South Midvale Boulevard.

Earlier this year, a judge ruled Joseph incompetent to stand trial.

At another competency hearing last week, Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn declared Joseph able to stand trial provided he continues to take medication.

A criminal complaint says Joseph called 9-1-1 and told dispatchers his sister needed an ambulance.

Authorities arrested him a short time later at his apartment.