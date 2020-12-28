Madison parking fee maximums going up in city-owned garages
MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison is raising the maximum daily parking fees for its garages and lot by a few dollars beginning early next month.
Most parking options in Madison operate on an hourly rate. City-owned garages currently cap out their maximum charge each day at $5. This means that once a car has parked long-enough to accumulate a $5 bill, it will not accrue any more charges that day.
Maximum daily parking fees in Madison will rise to $8 on Jan. 4, 2021, according to a news release from the city of Madison's parking division published Monday morning.
The release does not say why the increase was needed.
Earlier this year, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released a budget that included layoffs in the parking utility where revenue had fallen by 80 percent.
Reminders and rules
Details about the temporary $8 daily rate and one hour free Saturday parking:
- The maximum rate goes into effect once the amount owed reaches or exceeds $8, halting any additional accrued hourly fees for that day.
- If the parking session costs less than $8, then that lower amount is charged.
- The rate accrues for each parking session, daily. Parking days begin at 6 a.m. on the entry day until 6 a.m. the following day. If a person exits and re-enters on the same day, a new session begins, and the hourly rate would again accrue up to a maximum of $8 for the new session.
- On Saturdays, the first hour of parking is free. Any time parked beyond one hour is charged at the regular hourly rate, up to the daily $8 maximum.
- The Parking Division will continue to evaluate the need for reduced parking rates and gradually increase garage parking rates back to the full standard rates as Coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery progresses.
Additional information to remember about parking throughout the city:
- The city enforces on-street meters Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- They enforce peak-hour parking restrictions. Signs highlight these brief morning and evening restrictions.
- To avoid a citation, pay attention to all posted signage in the permitted parking areas.
- Residential Permit Parking and one-hour & two-hour non-metered restrictions remain temporarily suspended.
- Winter parking rules are in effect through March 15. For additional winter parking information, visit the City of Madison Winter Parking website.