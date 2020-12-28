Maryland upsets Badgers men’s basketball

MADISON (WKOW) -- The No. 6 Wisconsin men's basketball team lost for the first time in Big Ten play this season. Maryland upset the Badgers 70-64.

D'Mitrik Trice carried the Badgers on the offensive end. He scored 25. Aleem Ford was the only other Wisconsin player in double figures. He scored 10. The Badgers were just 8-of-15 from the free throw line.

Wisconsin falls to 8-2 on the season. Maryland improves to 6-3.

Next up, the Badgers will host Minnesota on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.