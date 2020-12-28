Officer, 2 suspects die in attack on police in Chechnya

MOSCOW (AP) — The strongman leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya says two brothers attacked police with knives and killed an officer before being shot dead. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said the men attacked road police Monday in an attempt to seize their weapons. He says one officer died and another was injured in the center of the provincial capital, Grozny. The Kremlin has relied on Kadyrov to stabilize Chechnya after two separatist wars in the 1990s and has provided generous subsidies to help rebuild the region. Islamist militants have launched sporadic attack in Chechnya, defying Kadyrov’s relentless crackdown on suspected extremists.