Rockford shooting: Authorities to hold 4 p.m. press conference

ROCKFORD (WKOW) -- Authorities will hold a news conference Monday to give an update on the investigation into a Rockford shooting that killed three people.

The Winnebago County, Illinois state's attorney scheduled the press briefing for 4 p.m. Monday.

Three people died and three others were hurt in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes the day after Christmas.

Active shooter investigation near Don Carter Lanes on E. State Street. Avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 27, 2020

37-year-old Duke Webb, a U.S. Army special forces sergeant based in Florida, has been charged in the shooting.

One of the people hurt, a 14-year-old boy shot in the face, was taken to a Madison hospital.

Officers said a 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder. She was treated and has since been released.

A 62-year-old man was shot multiple times and is in critical condition, according to authorities.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the people killed in the shooting.