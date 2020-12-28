Skip to Content

Rockford shooting: Authorities to hold 4 p.m. press conference

A scene photo of the shooting at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford.

ROCKFORD (WKOW) -- Authorities will hold a news conference Monday to give an update on the investigation into a Rockford shooting that killed three people.

The Winnebago County, Illinois state's attorney scheduled the press briefing for 4 p.m. Monday.

Three people died and three others were hurt in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes the day after Christmas.

37-year-old Duke Webb, a U.S. Army special forces sergeant based in Florida, has been charged in the shooting.

One of the people hurt, a 14-year-old boy shot in the face, was taken to a Madison hospital.

Officers said a 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder. She was treated and has since been released.

A 62-year-old man was shot multiple times and is in critical condition, according to authorities.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the people killed in the shooting.

