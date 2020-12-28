Second dead body found in Reindahl Park, Madison police investigate

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating after people out for a walk found a man's dead body in an east side park Saturday morning.

Dispatchers sent officers to the 1800 block of Portage Road at 8:37 a.m. Saturday, according to a police incident report.

Police described the body as a man in his 30s who had "no permanent address."

People out for a walk found the body near the bike path in Reindahl Park and then called 911.

This investigation marks the second dead body found in that same park this year. 54-year-old Tyrone Flood was found dead in the park in September. The Dane County District Attorney's Office charged two men in connection to the death, but officicals accused neither of homicide.

The police department's Violent Crime Unit, detectives and investigators responded. Officers have classified the case as a death investigation.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, police said.

The department asked anyone with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or, on the web at p3tips.com.