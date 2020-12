(WKOW) -- Roads throughout southern Wisconsin Monday are slippery following a light snow system Sunday night.

As of 5 a.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has listed roads in Madison, Sun Prairie, Dodgeville, Sauk City, and Janesville as "slippery stretches" on its winter road conditions map.

Major highways are slippery this morning, according to @511WI map, after snow fell across southern Wisconsin Sunday night. #WakeUpWi #WKOW pic.twitter.com/BfB7GW5BHI — Nick Buffo (@NickBuffo) December 28, 2020

To see the updated WisDOT map, click HERE.