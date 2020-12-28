Slow down? Never. Ryan Seacrest says he’s busier than ever

NEW YORK (AP) — Most folks have slowed down in the past nine months but Ryan Seacrest says he’s been juggling more than normal during the pandemic. He’s had his regular TV and radio gigs as a co-host on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and his syndicated “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” radio show, plus taping duties for ABC’s “American Idol.” Then came specials including the successful “Disney Family Sing Along” programs. This week, Seacrest will return to New York’s Times Square to host “Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” The broadcast will be closed to the public except for a small group of front line workers.