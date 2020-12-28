Suspicious material found in Madison neighborhood prompts bomb squad investigation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have asked people on one residential block to leave their homes or shelter in place while they investigate a suspicious material found in a vehicle.

Dane County's Explosive Explosive Ordinance Disposal team is on the scene.

The Madison Police Department could not release details about what the material was, only saying that it was in a vehicle on the 1700 block of Jefferson Street.

Officers have been on scene for a couple of hours.

Metro buses have been brought in to act as warming shelters for people who cannot get back into their houses.

Police asked the public to avoid the area.