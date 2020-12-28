Winter Storm Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST

Winter Storm Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Crawford County
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest Wisconsin and northeast Iowa.
* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to noon Wednesday. Snow is expected to
begin during the afternoon and become heavy by the evening
commute in most areas.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&