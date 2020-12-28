Winter Storm Warning from TUE 4:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Columbia County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO NOON CST

WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.

* WHERE…Columbia County.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&