Winter Storm Watch from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Crawford County
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Heavy snow and a period of freezing drizzle possible.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches with locally higher
amounts up to 8 inches possible. Ice accumulations of a light
glaze possible.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest Wisconsin and north central and
northeast Iowa.
* WHEN…From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
