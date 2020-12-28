Skip to Content

Winter Storm Watch from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Crawford County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow and a period of freezing drizzle possible.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches with locally higher
amounts up to 8 inches possible. Ice accumulations of a light
glaze possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest Wisconsin and north central and
northeast Iowa.

* WHEN…From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

