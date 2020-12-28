Winter Storm Watch from TUE 4:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dane County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow expected across south central Wisconsin. Total snow

accumulations of 5 to 7 inches are possible.

* WHERE…Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning

commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

