Winter Storm Watch from TUE 4:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST

Winter Storm Watch from TUE 4:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Dane County
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Snow expected across south central Wisconsin. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 7 inches are possible.
* WHERE…Portions of south central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&