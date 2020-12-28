Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dodge County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO NOON

CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow with some mixed precipitation possible especially

along and south of I-94. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&