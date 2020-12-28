Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Dodge County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow with some mixed precipitation possible especially
along and south of I-94. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
