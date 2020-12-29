’60 Minutes’ keeps on the news and is rewarded by viewers

NEW YORK (AP) — One of television’s hottest shows is also among its oldest. Viewership of CBS’ pioneering newsmagazine “60 Minutes” is up 9 percent over last year, the largest increase of any prime-time show on any of the top four networks. It’s also one of only four shows to gain in ratings over last year. Its success in the frenzied news year of 2020 is a tribute to both durability and adaptability. Producers say they’re trying to be more on the news, but are also mindful that people want to hear about more than just COVID-19. Its derailed interview with President Donald Trump is the show’s most talked-about event this season.