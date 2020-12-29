AP Interview: Owner confronts Israeli team’s racist past

JERUSALEM (AP) — The owner of Israel’s Beitar Jerusalem soccer club has given himself an ambitious task. Weeks after bringing in a wealthy Emirati investor as co-owner, Moshe Hogeg says he is determined to remove the stain of racism from his team. Beitar is the only major Israeli team never to have signed an Arab player, and its fans have been known to make racist chants at matches. Hogeg says he and his Emirati partner aim to turn the team into both an Israeli soccer powerhouse and a model of coexistence. “We are actively looking for A-class players,” he says. “Religion is not a factor by any means.”