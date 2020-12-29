Missing 7-month-old, 17-year-old last seen in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police are looking for a missing 7-month-old and a 17-year-old from Beloit who were last seen Tuesday morning.

Police say they're looking for Sovereign A. Taylor, 7 months, and Jason Schaffer, 17.

"We want to ensure that both individuals are safe at this time," said police in a Facebook post.

Taylor and Schaffer are believed to be in a blue 2007 Volkswagen with Illinois plats CJ68678 and could be heading to the Chicago area, according to police. They left the 700 block of Eighth Street early this morning.

If you see them or know where they are, please call 911 so that we can make contact with them.