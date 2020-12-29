Biggest snowstorm of the season develops late-day

MADISON (WKOW) - Winter storm warnings have been expanded to include most of southern Wisconsin.

Snow will begin to overspread southern Wisconsin between 2-5 pm with the heaviest snow falling between 7 pm and 3 am.

Snow will be heavy and wet with widespread 4-9" totals expected. Isolated spots in southwestern Wisconsin could see up to 10" of snow!

As the storm exits Wednesday morning and temps warm a bit, a brief area of freezing drizzle or rain is possible along the I-43 corridor in far southeastern Wisconsin.



A breeze will develop tonight and tomorrow out of the south and southwest with gusts as high as 25 mph.



As for temps, we start off in the single digits with highs in the mid 20s.



Wednesday, temps get closer to the freezing mark under cloudy skies.



Thursday, mostly to partly sunny starting off in the single digits in the morning recovering to the mid 20s in the afternoon.



New Years Day, there is another shot of snow, possibly beginning as freezing rain in the morning.