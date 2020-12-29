COVID-19 testing sites close due to winter storm

(WKOW) -- COVID-19 testing sites have begun to announce closures due to the winter storm moving through southern Wisconsin Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Below is a list of all of the testing sites that have notified 27 News of closures.

Green County

Monroe

There will be no COVID-19 testing at the Green County COVID-19 community testing site in Monroe on Wednesday, Dec. 30. This decision was made due to the Winter Storm Warning issued for southern Wisconsin.

COVID-19 testing will resume on Thursday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please visit gcpublichealth.org to sign up for a COVID-19 test for Thursday, Dec. 31.

Iowa County

Iowa County Health & Human Services Center

The Community Test Site scheduled for Wed. Dec 30 at the Iowa County Health & Human Services Center has been cancelled due to the impending winter storm.

Rock County

Blackhawk Technical College

Due to the Winter Storm Warning, Rock County will be canceling the COVID-19 testing scheduled for Wednesday at Blackhawk Technical College.