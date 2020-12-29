Dane County provides vaccines to more tier 1a workers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison & Dane County is providing COVID-19 vaccines to a broader set of organizations.

The new vaccine recipients have frontline healthcare personnel that are not affiliated with a healthcare system, hospital or long-term care facility.

Public health officials announced the slightly expanded vaccine effort in a press release sent Tuesday.

People who provide direct patient service or engage in healthcare services that place them into contact with patients who may have COVID-19 are eligible for a vaccine since they are apart of Tier 1a in the tiers organized by a state advisory group.

“We’ve reached an important milestone in the fight against COVID-19, and we’re excited to help provide this important vaccine to some of the frontline workers who play a crucial role in keeping our community healthy,” says Tess Ellens, public health nurse with Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Organizations that employ individuals who meet the Tier 1a definition and are not yet matched with a vaccinator can submit their information on public health's website.

As vaccine becomes available, individuals will be matched with appointments.

Public Health Madison & Dane County asks the public to be patient and to continue precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These include limiting gatherings, wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing and washing hands frequently.