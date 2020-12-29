Dane County snowmobile trails could open this week

MADISON (WKOW) -- With a lot of snowfall predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday, the Dane County Council of Snowmobile Clubs may decided to open trails for the season.

The Council monitor trail conditions and decide when conditions are safe to open Dane County Snowmobile Trails for the season.

Dane County has over 500 miles of snowmobile trails including the Badger, Glacial Drumlin and the Military Ridge State Trails. For trails to be open, there must be at least 6 inches of snow and steady below freezing temperatures.

“When trails open, snowmobile enthusiasts are eager to take their first ride of the season,” said Mark Stephens, President of the Dane County Council of Snowmobile Clubs.

Stephens continued that it is always important to wait for the right snow conditions so some trails may open before others. And when riding be cautious of uneven terrain, snow cover icy sections and the potential for open water in the marshes and waterways.

A State Snowmobile Trail Pass is required to ride on the snowmobile trail system.