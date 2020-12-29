Deputies: Hypothermia killed missing Adams County woman found dead

ROME (WKOW) -- A missing Rome woman who was found dead Saturday died of hypothermia, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Lindsay Folan was found dead on Dec. 26, two days after she was reported missing from the town of Rome. Her body was found in the town of Leola.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, deputies listed the preliminary cause of death as hypothermia.

Adam's County Sheriff's Office received a call on Dec. 26 about a body. Authorities determined it was Folan.

Deputies said Folan's vehicle was traveling on a private road when it entered a ditch and submerged in water. Folan was able to escape but succumbed to the cold temperatures.

This is an ongoing investigation.