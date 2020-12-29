Federal officials say vaccine distribution is behind schedule

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- The federal government says nearly 20 million COVID-19 vaccines have been allocated for states, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says only 11 million doses have been distributed nationwide.

Officials say an allocation of a vaccine is not a confirmed shipment, but the amount of vaccines that have been set aside for states to be able to order.

The Trump administration promised that 20 million doses would be administered before January 1.

Yet, according o the latest data from the CDC, 2.1 million vaccines have actually been administered.