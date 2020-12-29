‘Get in my van’: Suspicious person reported to Janesville police

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A suspicious person asked a child to get into his vehicle Monday in Janesville.

The Janesville Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person who said "come on get in my van" to a 10-year-old child.

Police said the child was riding her bike on the 1400 block of South Washington Street when she noticed a white SUV stop near her. She was able to bike home safely and was not harmed.

Authorities described the person as a white man between 30 and 40 years old. He was bald and had short brown hair on the sides and wearing a brownish/blue shirt.

The vehicle was a 2014-2017 Chevy Equinox or similar, white in color, according to police.

If you have any information on this crime please contact the Janesville Police Department at (608) 757-2244, CrimeStoppers at (608) 756-3636, or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 App on your smart device.