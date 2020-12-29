Grocery stores busy ahead of snow storm

MADISON (WKOW) -- As a big snow storm approached southern Wisconsin, people in Madison didn't want to get caught with empty pantries.

Metcalfe's Market at Hilldale was packed with shoppers getting some last minute groceries Tuesday morning, in case they get snowed in.

"Couldn't believe the parking lot was so filled," said Sharon James, who was out shopping with her husband Charles Ford. "It doesn't seem to be as bad in here as it looks like it might be from the parking lot. So, we just try to wear our masks and keep our distance."

It was all hands on deck at the checkout. Owner Tim Metcalfe was helping bag groceries.

"Everyone got up [Tuesday] morning and rushed to the grocery store. Maybe they had to check the news, to find out how big the storm was going to be. And then they all came down," he said.

At the start of the pandemic, Metcalfe's installed a monitoring system to track how many people are in the store at a given time. On an average Tuesday morning, the store sees around 100 people. It was over 160 ahead of the snow.

It's been a useful tool to help keep lines shorter and keep people at a distance.

"We might not see them on the front end, but we'll get our all our staff up here because we know they're in the store. And what we want to do is make sure we create a safe environment as possible, so having staff on the front end gets them out of here as quick as possible," Metcalfe told 27 News.

Metcalfe expected customers to drop off as soon as the snow started.

Many, like Ford and James, were stocking up for several days, including at-home New Year's plans.

"That's a good start with a bottle of champagne and we'll take it from there and play it by ear," Ford said.

The couple says they're looking forward to ringing in 2021 as a healthy new year.