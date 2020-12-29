Hurricanes, virus can’t stop Louisiana couple’s wedding

GRAND LAKE La. (AP) — Most couples might have wondered whether the forces of nature were against them after moving their wedding three times because of the pandemic and two hurricanes. But Emily Kitfield and Taylor Pascale were even more determined than ever to tie the knot. The Louisiana couple first moved their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic. Then another time from Hurricane Laura in August and yet another time from Hurricane Delta in October. Finally, in a small ceremony Dec. 5 surrounded by close friends and family, Emily got to wear her lace-covered wedding dress and marry Taylor.