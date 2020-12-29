Inmate who survived execution attempt dies; COVID suspected

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio says a death row inmate who survived an execution attempt has died with the coronavirus as the suspected cause. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says condemned killer Romell Broom died Monday at age 64. Department spokesperson Sara French says Broom is on the agency’s “COVID probable list” for inmates suspected to have died of COVID-19 pending a death certificate. The 2009 execution of Broom by lethal injection was called off after two hours when Ohio prison technicians were unable to find a suitable vein. Broom cried in pain while receiving 18 needle sticks.