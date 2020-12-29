Madison Streets Division plans for the winter storm

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison's Street Division is getting ready for the last winter storm of 2020.

Thirty-two trucks will be plowing and salting Madison's main thoroughfares.

Three additional trucks will be out spreading sand on the hills, curves, and intersections that do not meet the salt route requirements.

These trucks will be looping through their routes for the entirety of the storm.

Residential streets will not be plowed while it is actively snowing. The Streets Division does not begin plowing all streets until the storm is near its end.

The citywide plowing operation takes 12 to 14 hours from start to finish. With plowing starting early Wednesday morning, some areas will not be plowed until the evening.

The Streets Division is asking that people avoid parking on the street and follow all posted parking restrictions.

They also reminded everyone trash and recycling collection will occur tomorrow as scheduled, but carts in the road create an obstruction that plow trucks must drive around.

If you have placed your Christmas tree out for collection, they recommend you move it off the terrace so it does not become buried by snow and unable to be collected once pickup begins next week.

The Streets Division staff will be monitoring the roads and the weather throughout the night. They promised to provide additional updates as conditions change.