Making financial New Year’s resolutions during a pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has put many families in a tough spot. So, what should you focus on to help improve your finances in 2021?

On Tuesday, Brent Lindell with Savant Wealth Management sat down with the Wake Up Wisconsin team to share some financial New Year's resolutions and how to accomplish them.

Lindell says there's more awareness for the need to have reserves for emergencies, such as a job loss, a furlough, or a major medical expense.

"Commit to setting aside one month of expenses in a savings account," said Lindell. "Then grow that amount slowly to two months and then three months."

Lindell says other goals include signing up for a flexible spending account or setting up a Health Savings Account (HSA) to help pay for unexpected medical expenses.

To hear more financial New Year's resolutions for 2021, watch the interview above.