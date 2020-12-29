Man taken to hospital after attempting to run from Madison police twice

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital Monday after receiving injuries while allegedly trying to run from Madison police, twice.

Officers reported pulling over a car with no license plate Monday morning near Raymond Road and Rae Lane. Shortly after the stop, the car fled.

Around 12:30 p.m. police said they saw the car again and pulled the driver over near Gammon Lane and Odana Road. Again the car sped away after the initial stop.

According to officials the car went over a curb, hit a tree and flipped into a snowbank. The driver then left the car and ran away.

Madison police took the man into custody and to a local hospital for unknow injuries and will tentatively be charged with eluding.