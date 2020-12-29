New US dietary guidelines: No candy, cake for kids under 2

The first U.S. government dietary guidelines for infants and toddlers recommend feeding only breast milk for at least six months and giving no added sugar to children younger than 2. The government released the guidelines Tuesday. Much of the advice sounds familiar: Load your plate with fruits and vegetables. Cut back on sweets, saturated fats and sodium. A scientific committee in July said men should limit alcohol to one drink each day. But the government stopped short of that, sticking with prior guidance of two drinks per day for men. Women are told to limit daily alcohol to one drink.