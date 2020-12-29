Police observed no threats from Andre Hill before shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Newly released records show an officer on the scene of last week’s fatal shooting of Andre Hill did not observe any threats before a fellow officer fired at him. Internal affairs reports released Tuesday show that Columbus Officer Amy Detwiler was with Officer Adam Coy when the Dec. 22 shooting happened. The records show Detwiler heard Coy say Hill had a gun in his hand but Detwiler did not see a gun. No gun was found. Body cam video shows Hill, who is Black, walking toward the officers with a cell phone in his left hand and his right hand not visible. The city fired Coy, who is white, on Tuesday, accusing him of incompetence and “gross neglect of duty,” among other charges.