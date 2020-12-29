Probe: Lax oversight let alleged cheats get Cyprus passport

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A redacted report on Cyprus’s now-defunct citizenship-for-investment program has been published and concludes that authorities should consider stripping citizenship from a dozen individuals over their alleged involvement in acts of theft and fraud, The government released the report on Tuesday amid strong opposition criticism that it was trying to sweep the matter under the carpet. The report detailed how lax vetting procedures allowed some investors to submit incomplete applications or to provide false information. According to the report, one investor paid over 3.2 million euros ($3.9 million) to obtain citizenship in 25 credit card installments inside of half an hour without raising any red flags.