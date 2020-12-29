Russian investigators open new fraud probe involving Navalny

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities are ramping up the pressure on top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and leveling new fraud accusations against him. Russia’s main investigative agency said Tuesday that it has opened a criminal case against Navalny on charges of large-scale fraud related to his alleged mishandling of some $5 million in private donations to his Anti-Corruption Foundation and other organizations. Navalny is in Germany convalescing from an August poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent. He ridiculed the new accusations as a sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “hysterics.”Navalny has accused Putin of ordering his poisoning,. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied the accusation.