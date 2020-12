WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- A crash has closed all of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 near Wisconsin Dells.

The crash occurred at 6:06 p.m., according to an entry on a traffic map maintained by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

A traffic camera showed the cab of a semi-truck rolled onto its side near the interstate's exit ramp onto Highway 16 and U.S. Highway 12.

This is a developing story