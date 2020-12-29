Snow emergencies declared across southern Wisconsin

(WKOW) -- Communities in southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of Tuesday night's winter storm.

Beloit

The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency for the following time

period: 4pm Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 to 5pm Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020

Vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing on city streets during a snow emergency, according to Beloit city ordinance.

Residents are reminded to move their vehicles from the streets to a driveway or an approved off-site parking lot.

Blue Mounds

The Village of Blue Mounds has declared a snow emergency that will go into effect at 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, until Thursday, December 31st at 11PM. When a snow emergency has been declared, no street parking is allowed. Residents who have no off-street parking available are encouraged to find alternate parking. The Village of Blue Mounds will issue citations and or tow vehicles if deemed necessary.

Clinton

A declaration of snow removal emergency is in effect for the Village of Clinton from 5:00 P.M. Tuesday December 29, 2020 Through 12:00 P.M. Wednesday December 30, 2020. No parking is allowed on village streets during this snow removal emergency. Parking (24 hour) is available in the municipal parking lot in the 200 block of Mill Street. Vehicles must be moved after 24 hours in the municipal parking Lot.

Marshall

The Village of Marshall Director of Public Works has declared a snow emergency that will go into effect at 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020. The Snow Emergency will run until 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 30.

Monona

Mayor Mary O’Connor has declared a Snow Emergency for the City of Monona effective 8:00 pm, Tuesday, December 29, 2020 until 3:00 pm on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. During the snow emergency, do not park any vehicle on any street in Monona.

Portage

The Street Superintendent of Portage has declared a snow emergency effective 2:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 30. Starting at 4 a.m., parking is prohibited on all other streets, except the Central Business District.

In the Central Business District, parking is prohibited from 2 a.m., Wednesday, to 6 a.m., Thursday. Vehicles not complying with these parking regulations are subject to a fine and will be towed at the owner's expense.

The snow emergency will remain in effect for 48 hours or until it is canceled by the Street Superintendent. Questions? Call the 24 hour snow emergency "hotline" at (608) 742-2176 ext. 335.

Stoughton

A snow emergency goes into effect at Midnight (Wednesday) to 8 A.M. and remains in effect until three (3) consecutive Midnight to 8 AM periods have elapsed, or the emergency is cancelled or extended. Parking will be even / odd.

Sun Prairie

Beginning at 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, December 29, and continuing until 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, December 30, a Snow Emergency will be declared in Sun Prairie. No parking is permitted until the Snow Emergency has been canceled. Vehicles parked on the street in violation of this ordinance can be ticketed ($50 fine) and may be towed.