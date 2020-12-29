Surge in pizza delivery orders expected during snow storm

MADISON (WKOW) -- The pandemic has kept workers busy at Glass Nickel Pizza.

The west Madison restaurant has seen a surge in delivery orders and more customers in the evenings, which has helped balance out a loss in lunchtime business. But planning for a snow day brings an added challenge and more orders.

"I do think some people maybe refrain from ordering because they don't want to put somebody through that, but it's our business, that's what we're doing," said owner Katie Bracey. "[Orders] usually do double and people wait. Even if you say it's two hours, they accept it because if you call anywhere else you're probably going to expect to hear the same thing."

Bracey says she's had more workers in the evening throughout the year, but it's still difficult to staff for a busy snow night.

"Usually we're kind of flying by the seat of our pants. You're really hoping that the staff you do have can get here, you know, not everybody has a four wheel drive car," she said. "It gets pretty chaotic, like who can you call in, because hopefully your staff makes it in first and then go from there."

Drivers cars often get stuck and sometimes they have to call it quits for the night if conditions get too dangerous on the roads.

They hope customers who do order in a snow storm will be generous and understanding, as they keep an eye on conditions and adapt.