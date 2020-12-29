UPDATE: I-39 southbound reopens after crash near Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of I-39 are back open after an overnight crash near Madison.

*****

MADISON (WKOW) -- All lanes of I-39 southbound are shut down near the US 151 exit in Madison because of an overnight crash.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

Dane County dispatch tells 27 News "a vehicle and a semi" were involved. EMS crews were sent, but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

At one point, fire crews were called to the scene to extinguish a fire, but it's unknown which vehicle was burning.

Dane County, Madison Fire, and Wisconsin State Patrol are all responding to the crash.

WisDOT expects the closure to last at least two hours.