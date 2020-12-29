Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations

MADISON (WKOW) -- As a winter storm bears down on southern Wisconsin, businesses, churches and other organizations have begun to announce various closures and cancellations.

Below is a list of every closure, delay and cancellation due to the storm that has been passed along to our newsroom.

If you would like to report a closing, delay or cancellation due to the winter storm, please email news@wkow.com. Include the name of the organization, the community in which it is located, and what specifically is closed, delayed or canceled.

Green County

Monticello

Green Cares Food Pantry

The Green Cares Food Pantry, Monticello, will be closed this evening due to the impending storm. The pantry will reopen Thursday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon.