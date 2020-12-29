Winter Weather Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Crawford County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY…

…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…

* WHAT…Snow and some patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow

accumulations a trace to one inch.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Crawford and Richland Counties. In Iowa,

Clayton County.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

