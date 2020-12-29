Winter Weather Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Crawford County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY…
…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…
* WHAT…Snow and some patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations a trace to one inch.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Crawford and Richland Counties. In Iowa,
Clayton County.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&