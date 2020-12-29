Woman steals, crashes car, Madison police say

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department was called to the Hampton Inn for a disturbance early Tuesday morning.

Police arrived and were told Nahrah Jaze C. Smith the 21-year-old suspect had created a disturbance. Smith allegedly stole an employee's vehicle to leave.

Officers found the stolen vehicle crashed into a tree.

Smith, police say, fled the crash and was reported creating a second disturbance at the Homewood Suites hotel.

Officials arrived at the Homewood Suites hotel, found Smith and were able to complete their investigation.

According to police, when they were arresting Smith, she bit one officer and spat on another.

Smith was taken to Dane County Jail on the charges of resisting arrest causing injury, battery to law enforcement officer, discharge of bodily fluid, operating motor vehicle without owner's consent, disorderly conduct, first offense OWI, and probation hold.