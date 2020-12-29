WPS installs mask on sign to honor frontline workers

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's a big reminder at one local business to keep wearing your mask.

WPS Health Solutions has added two giant face masks on their outdoor sign at the Madison/Monona campus.

The goal is to call attention to the continued need for people to wear face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19, even with the vaccine rollout.

But it's also to thank those on the front lines.

"This sign stands to honor our first responders and medical personnel, the real true health care heroes. Folks who put themselves at risk to keep people safe and in many cases alive during this pandemic," said Scott Kowalski, WPS Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

A WPS designer developed the concept to create the mask. Vital Signs in Verona used a 3-dimensional modeling program. Carving was done with a computerized router and hand-sculpted elements were added.