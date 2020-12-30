As performance venues face huge losses, stimulus package could rescue industry

MADISON (WKOW) -- Stages at the Overture Center in Madison will be empty as we ring in 2021.

"The prospect for shows and tours coming back, it's still months away," said Chris Vogel, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer for Overture.

Industry leaders are thinking next fall might be the most realistic timeline for a return to live shows with large audiences.

By then, Vogel says the nonprofit performing arts center will have lost out on $10-15 million in revenue since the curtain came down in March. They're not alone - venues across the nation have lost nearly all income as they closed their doors.

The second round of federal help during the pandemic is bringing what some have called the largest public rescue of the arts industry in US history.

Fifteen billion dollars in grants will soon be available for shuttered movie theaters, performance venues and museums. The businesses will be able to apply for up to $10 million each to cover expenses like payroll, rent, utilities and PPE.

"I think [lawmakers] realized what centers and venues like Overture mean to cities all across the country, really," Vogel said. "We know that when our guests come to see a show they might shop a little bit, they might stay in a hotel, they'll probably go out to eat, so just to know the impact that it's had across the community and downtown especially has been tough."

Overture took advantage of the CARES Act earlier in the year to keep some staff paid and to maintain the building, but when that ran out in June, it had to make more tough decisions. Right now, the nonprofit is running with only about a third of its staffing.

Meanwhile, the community has pitched in to a fundraising campaign to keep Overture going. The organization recently met its $1.5 million fundraising goal.

"It's really great to see while we're closed, our donors caring about us," Vogel said.

As Overture leaders prepare to host opening night again some day, the new federal help will get them one step closer.

Until then, they'll continue sharing virtual events to keep the community engaged.

"When we can be open, we want to be ready on day one," Vogel told 27 News. "We want to get downtown revitalized and be a part of that."