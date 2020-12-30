Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are sharing video in hopes of finding the person responsible for stealing a catalytic converter from a Prius Tuesday. Within a minute and a half, someone got out of their car, cut off the converter and drove away outside the home on S. Dickinson Street. This is just one of many converter thefts in recent months the department is investigating.

Here are a few crime prevention tips:

- If possible, park in well-lit areas and close to building or building entrances.

- Park in a garage, if possible and lock the doors.

- Have the catalytic converter welded to your car's frame, which may make it harder to steal. Also there are several aftermarket items that can be purchased that your certified auto mechanic can install that would prevent or help prevent the theft.

- Consider engraving your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the catalytic converter. This may assist in recovering your catalytic converter if it is stolen.

- Calibrate your Car's alarm to set off when it detects vibration. The suspects in this crime normally use a battery operation reciprocating saw and it creates a lot of noise and vibration when it is being removed.

- If your able to park your vehicle in a way to limit access to the bottom of the vehicle as much as possible.

- Install cameras home or vehicle that would capture the image of the suspect committing the crime.

- Most importantly if you see or hear anything suspicious please notify your local law enforcement as soon as possible.

Tips courtesy of Durham Police Dept, NC