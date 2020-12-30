Clear snow and ice for Madison Post Officers

MADISON (WKOW) -- The amount of snowfall southern Wisconsin received this week made a lot of peoples' jobs more difficult, and that is true for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

The USPS is asking customers to please help its letter carriers deliver mail safely by clearing snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes.

Customers receiving door deliveries should clear their steps and porches. And those receiving curbside deliveries should remove snow piles left by snow plows to keep access to their mailboxes clear.

“Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow,” said Madison Postmaster Diana Nygaard.

She continued, “Maintaining a clear path to the mail box – including steps, porches, walkways and street approach – will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service and help them get those cards and packages delivered in time for the holidays.”

If snow and ice aren't cleared, it can prevent letter carriers from doing their job and delay your mail.

