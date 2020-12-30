COVID-19 spike possible after Christmas holiday

(WKOW) -- Christmas was less than a week ago and state health officials are still waiting to see if there's a spike in COVID-19 cases after the holiday.

We're getting answers about what you should do if you were at a gathering and are concerned about possible exposure to the virus.

"What we recommend for those people if they're able to, is quarantine," said Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health Chief Quality Officer.

"So basically try to limit your movements, stay at home for the next 7-10 days at a minimum, if you want to be extra safe, 14 days so you catch that tail end of contagiousness."

Pothof said people who gathered for Christmas and might have been exposed will be at peak transmission on New Year's Day.