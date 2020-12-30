Dane County begins vaccinating EMS crews

MADISON (WKOW) -- Emergency medical services personnel in the Madison-area have been getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Alliant Energy Center.

A spokesperson for Public Health Madison & Dane County confirmed the vaccinations to 27 News Wednesday.

Public health recieved doses of the vaccine on Tuesday and began administering it to EMS staff around 4 p.m.

EMS workers staff ambulances.

A total of 184 people received the vaccine at the Alliant Energy Center Tuesday.

The state Department of Health Services recently expanded vaccination efforts to include frontline health care workers not working in hospitals.