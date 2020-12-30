Skip to Content

Dane County begins vaccinating EMS crews

12:48 pm Top StoriesCoronavirus
COVID-19-Vaccine.jpg
Dane County public health workers prepare to administer COVID-19 vaccine to EMS crews.
Photo: Mount Horeb Fire Department
Dane County public health workers prepare to administer COVID-19 vaccine to EMS crews.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Emergency medical services personnel in the Madison-area have been getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Alliant Energy Center.

A spokesperson for Public Health Madison & Dane County confirmed the vaccinations to 27 News Wednesday.

Public health recieved doses of the vaccine on Tuesday and began administering it to EMS staff around 4 p.m.

EMS workers staff ambulances.

A total of 184 people received the vaccine at the Alliant Energy Center Tuesday.

The state Department of Health Services recently expanded vaccination efforts to include frontline health care workers not working in hospitals.

JT Cestkowski

Social Media Content Producer/Desk Editor

More Stories

Skip to content