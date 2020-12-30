Dane County EMTs celebrate COVID vaccinations

MADISON (WKOW) -- Emergency medical services are often the first on the scene during emergencies, and, throughout the pandemic, EMTs have transported COVID-positive patients. Now, EMS workers in Dane County have a chance to get the vaccine.

Public Health Madison & Dane County started vaccinating emergency medical services workers at the Alliant Energy Center on Tuesday. One of the people in line was Wanda Schmitt, a volunteer EMT in Mount Horeb.

Schmitt told 27 News she wasn't always sure she would get the vaccine.

"I was really undecided," she said. "I talked with all folks that I possibly could in the medical community, and they all assured me that it would be fine. When it came down to it and they said that it's ready for us and we're able to get it, I just got excited [and] wanted to go get it."

She said getting the vaccine won't change how she and her colleagues approach their jobs.

"We're still going to wear masks, gowns, gloves [and] face shields," she said. "We'll still mask our patients. Nothing will really change. It's just a little added layer of security."

Schmitt said that extra layer of security is helping give her some peace of mind that eluded her at the beginning of the pandemic.

"It was really hard to decide early on if I should even keep doing this because this is not a paid position for me, and I could potentially be bringing something home to my family," she said.

However, like many other frontline workers, Schmitt said she felt compelled to continue helping.

"Eventually, I just decided, if everybody says no, where would we be?" she said. "So I just went on."

Now, that perseverance is being rewarded.

"It's just going to be really wonderful to have that extra security and not as much worry that we're bringing something home," Schmitt said.

As for her previous worries about the vaccine, she said those are gone. She wants everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"Go get it," she said. "Go get it because the more of us that are vaccinated, the safer we're all going to be."